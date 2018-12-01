Hibs cult hero picks up Lothian People’s Champion Award

He went down in Hibs folklore after scoring a hat trick against Celtic in 1985 during his career as a professional footballer.

And decades after hanging up his boots, he is still picking up accolades after scooping the Lothian People’s Champion Award.

Ally Brazil was presented with his award for spreading kindness throughout the Capital with his good deeds at a glittering ceremony at the Hilton Carlton Hotel on North Bridge.

The Longstone driver was nominated for his selfless actions earlier in the year when he performed CPR on a customer who had collapsed on a bus he was driving until ambulance crews arrived.

Although his efforts were in vain, he was praised by police and ambulance crews for his actions.

The Evening News teamed up with Lothian for the People’s Champion award, with Ally picking up 46 per cent of the 5,500 votes cast by the public.

David McCallum, general manager of Longstone Garage, said: “Ally has been with Lothian for over 15 years and his dedication and loyalty to our business shines through at every opportunity. He is admired and well respected by his colleagues as a professional who is committed to delivering the very best for his customers.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Ally has been recognised as the Edinburgh Evening News People’s Champion 2018, he really is a true ambassador for Lothian.”

The former defender joined Lothian as a driver in 2003, also helping out with the training school. He is popular among customers and has received a number of commendations over the years.

The other finalists included Charmaine Laurie, George Wilson and Thomas Edde who all captured the imaginations of the Capital with their great service to Edinburgh, not just once, but consistently on a day-to-day basis.

The People’s Champion award was part of the annual Lothian People Awards ceremony where employees were recognised for their outstanding contribution to the business.

Other winners last night included driver Sam Flynn who scored a hat-trick of his own taking home three awards for ‘Driving Hero – Marine Garage’, ‘Rising Star’ and Lothian ‘Top Employee’.

Meanwhile Alan Black, who recently celebrated 35 years at the company, took home the Leader of the Year award and Jack Hemming was named Apprentice of the Year.

Lothian’s managing director, Richard Hall, said: “People are the heart of Lothian. Our driver training academy and award winning engineering apprenticeship scheme are the bedrock of our business and form solid foundations on which we develop our managers and leaders of tomorrow.

“Our Lothian People awards allow us the opportunity to recognise the outstanding talent and achievements of individuals right across our business who go above and beyond, both out on the frontline and behind the scenes, to deliver an exceptional service for the hundreds of thousands of customers who rely on us every single day throughout the year.

“Our teams across the business make Lothian the award winning operation it is today and I’m immensely proud of everyone in our business but would like to add a huge well done to all the winners and nominees.”

