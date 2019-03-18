Hibs fan who invaded pitch banned from every stadium in Scotland

A Hibs fan has been banned from every football stadium in Scotland after staging a pitch invasion and getting among the players.

Oliver Bridgland, 25, barged past stewards and ran up to celebrate with the players after they scored a late winning goal.

A sheriff has now granted Bridgland bail and banned him from turning up at any designated football ground in Scotland.

Bridgland, of Scone, Perthshire, could face a lengthy ban after prosecutors asked the court to impose a football banning order upon him.

He admitted breaching the peace during the St Johnstone v Hibs match at McDiarmid Park in Perth on February 27 this year.

Bridgland pled guilty to running from his seat, climbing over the perimeter wall, forcing his way past stewards, running across the pitch and standing with the players.

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr told Perth Sheriff Court on Friday: “The Crown are making a motion for a football banning order.”

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney deferred sentence for the preparation of social work reports.