Hibs v Rangers: Police urge fans to behave responsibly ahead of game

Police in Edinburgh are urging fans to behave responsibly ahead of tonight's match between Hibs and Rangers.

The SPFL premiership match at Easter Road Stadium - which kicks off at 7.45pm - is a sell-out with more than 20,000 fans expected to attend.

A significant police presence will be in place in and around the ground to assist stewarding staff with searches, and to identify any offences which may arise.

READ MORE: Neil Lennon: Steven Gerrard is one of my heroes but Hibs can overcome him

READ MORE: Hibs v Rangers preview: Boyle back? | Same formation? | Old Firm double?



Fans coming to the game are reminded that alcohol, flares and weapons are strictly prohibited and anyone found in possession of such items will not be allowed access to the stadium and will face further police action.

Officers also want to remind spectators that criminal behaviour including violence, antisocial behaviour and discriminatory comments or singing will not be tolerated.

Superintendent Jim Royan, match commander for tonight, said: "We are aware of the importance of this match to both teams and we want to ensure that all spectators enjoy the game in the proper spirit.

"Please do not behave in a way that puts yourself, or others, at risk of harm and do not bring any contraband items with you to the stadium.

"Searches will be conducted on those arriving at Easter Road and should we find any items of concern on you, not only will you miss the match, you will face arrest.

"A number of police resources have been devoted to keeping the public safe before, during and after the match and any crimes that occur will be robustly investigated.

"There will undoubtedly be a fantastic atmosphere generated by all of those attending this match and we are committed to ensuring spectators, and the wider Edinburgh communities, remain safe throughout."