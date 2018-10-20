Hilarious parody account created after ‘black panther’ spotted in Ayrshire

Have your say

A parody Twitter account has been set up after it was reported a black ‘panther’ was spotted in Ayrshire, and folk are loving it.

Tweeting as the ‘Black Cat fae Drongan’, the account is posting a number of comical images from the panther that was reported as roaming between Drongan and Coalhall.

The account, which offers to do “children’s parties and hen do’s” has been a popular account in the last 24 hours.

The first tweet appeared to mock Police Scotland saying: “You’ll never take me alive”

Other popular tweets have been pictures of another panther with the caption “I just swiped right on Tinder.”

Another includes a picture of Puma trainers with the caption: “Just bought a new pair of trainers for maself”.