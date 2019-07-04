Holyrood Fire: Everything we know so far

Homes and businesses have been evacuated this afternoon after a fire broke out in the Holyrood area of Edinburgh.

Here is everything we know so far about the incident:

What

A fire has broken out between Holyrood Road and the Royal Mile, causing thick black smoke to surround the area. It is understood a substation started sparking before erupting into flames.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has posted a tweet this afternoon which says: "We are currently dealing with a well-developed fire at an electrical substation near Holyrood Road, Edinburgh.

"Three fire appliances and an aerial appliance are in attendance. Crews are working alongside partners @policescotland to evacuate nearby properties as a precaution."

Police have taped off the road as fire crews deal with the fire.

The exact source of the fire is not known but a number of people at the scene have suggested it may have started as a bin fire which spread to the substation.

Police have taped off Holyrood Road as three fire crews and a height appliance deal with the fire. The ambulance incident response unit is also in attendance.

Where

The fire in the Holyrood area

The electricity substation is located behind the Tesco Express store in Hammermen's Entry, close to a block of flats.

When

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to the scene at 12:35pm and they are still in attendance.

Who is affected

The substation.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from neighbouring homes and businesses, including the nearby Unite Students building.

One local worker, Kirsty Andrews, who works in the area, described hearing a "loud bang" and a "lot of police yelling" for people to move up to The Royal Mile shortly after the fire broke out.

There are currently no reports of any casualties.