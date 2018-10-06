Holyrood Park ban for Edinburgh indyref2 rally ‘remains in force’

Historic Environment Scotland has insisted that a ban on a pro-independence rally at Holyrood Park remains in force - despite claims to the contrary by rally organisers.

Up to 50,000 people are expected to participate in today’s march which will make its way down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile from 1pm before ending in a mass rally at Holyrood Park.

Organisers All Under One Banner had been told last week that the rally would not go ahead after Historic Environment Scotland (HES), who are responsible for Holyrood Park, pointed out that political events were not permitted in the park.

Yesterday All Under One Banner (AUOB) said that the decision had been overturned, claiming ‘victory’ on social media following discussions with Edinburgh Council, Police Scotland and HES.

AUOB said that police had made an “executive call” to allow the rally to take place.

Historic Environment Scotland, however, has insisted that the ban remains in force, adding that Police Scotland did not overturn it.

A statement on its website reads: “Our position on use of the Park for any rally after the march remains the same. It has not been overruled by Police Scotland.

“To confirm, we have not given permission for the set-up of stalls, staging, branding and other static presence within Holyrood Park.

“We wish to advise that the public will be able to access Holyrood Park as normal on Saturday 6 October.”

Pictures shared on social media appear to show pro-independence stalls, staging and branding has been set up.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “This will be an operational matter, dependent on circumstances at the time, on the day.

“Police Scotland would only consider using emergency powers in the interest of public safety.”

