Holyrood Park rangers keep migrating toads from falling in holes

RANGERS have been out in Holyrood Park helping toads on their annual migration.

Historic Environment Scotland officials have fitted ‘toad grills’ to drains to help prevent the amphibians coming a cropper.

Every year, hundreds of the creatures head from their hibernation ground in the sheltered Salisbury Crags to Dunsapie Loch.

The road through the park was closed for most of the morning as the grills are fitted.

Historic Environment Scotland tweeted: “A reminder that the High Road in Holyrood Park is closed this morning while we put some “toad grills” in place to help our amphibious friends on their annual migration.”

The journey is made all the more arduous for female toads as males usually ride on their backs before they come off to fertilise their eggs.

