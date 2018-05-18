Holyrood to provide free sanitary products

Holyrood is to provide free sanitary products for staff and visitors.

The Scottish Parliament is the latest building to announce the move following campaigns over the affordability of tampons and towels.

Sanitary products are to be introduced free at the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA Wire

The decision from the all-party Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body was hailed as a “win for gender equality” by member Kezia Dugdale.

She said: “Menstruation and menopause continue to be taboo subjects and women often find it difficult to access sanitary products during the working day.

“Despite half of the population experiencing menstruation at some point, very few workplaces have taken steps to become period-friendly and that’s why I’m pleased the Scottish Parliament is leading by example.

“Whether you work at Holyrood, are a visiting member of the public or are here with classmates on a school trip, you will have fuss-free access to sanitary products should you need them.

“Periods are a part of life and good workplace policies like this are good for staff health and wellbeing.”

Labour colleague Monica Lennon, who is bringing forward a member’s bill to create a statutory duty for free provision of sanitary products, also welcomed the move and called on other parliaments, buildings and employers to take similar action.