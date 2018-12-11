Homeless Edinburgh soldier of Waverley Steps to be honoured

Have your say

A homeless war veteran will be honoured a year after his death in Edinburgh this weekend.

Former soldier Darren Greenfield died last year on the streets, triggering outrage about how society treats its veterans.

A ceremony for friends and family will be held at Waverley Station, where Darren was a familiar face, on Sunday.

Ex-Royal Tank Regiment corporal Darren, 47, who served in Bosnia, Norther Ireland and Iraq, became a fixcture outside the station, with a cardboard sign saying: “Soldier in need, please help, thank you, God bless.”

He was a familiar sight on the streets of Edinburgh, more often than not perched at the top of the city’s Waverley Steps, quietly hoping someone would spare him a few quid as he lived out life sleeping rough.

Forces charity Ancre Somme Association Scotland will lay a wreath at the ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at 11am on Sunday.

Chairman John Jenkins told the Daily Record: “We will pay a small tribute to Darren with his sister Asten, to show our respects and show he hasn’t been forgotten.

“We will lay a wreath and a cross to remember a hero, a veteran, a human being who suffered and was washed up and homeless after serving Queen and country.”

