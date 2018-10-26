Homeless man turns floor of multi-storey car park into personal ‘hotel’

Have your say

A homeless man has turned the fourth floor of a multi-storey car park into his personal “hotel” - complete with framed pictures, furniture, bedding and rugs.

Canny Paul Lindsay-Jones, 55, transformed the disabled parking space after being evicted two weeks ago.

He said he found pictures and furnishings by raiding bins and skips with other pieces donated by charities.

Paul said the space, which boasts flowers and a doormat with “Home” written on it, was his “own eight-storey hotel”.

He said: “I take pride. Some people are on the street with just a sleeping bag but I like a bit of luxury.”

The car park is still in business and the local council said it would meet to discuss Paul’s situation.

Paul, who is originally from Bodmin, has set himself up in the car park in Truro, Cornwall, with a small table and is now making a sofa from two chairs.

He said he planned to get some carpet next - and was considering painting it.

Among the flowers and clocks there is a landline phone with a cable running from it.

“It doesn’t work but it’s a bit of luxury, isn’t it?” he said.

“There are people living on the streets just lying on a sleeping bag. But I like a bit of luxury. It’s about using your brain.

“I keep it clean and cause no problems. I’m polite with the public and the security guys have no problem with me.”

While Paul, who is deaf and lip reads, said he was “sad to be evicted” from his former home, he also said he was enjoying taking care of the space.

“I don’t mind it - it’s my hotel. I’ve got my own eight-storey hotel. I keep it clean and don’t get any complaints.”

Despite being offered accommodation in Newquay and St Austell, Paul said he wanted to stay in Truro.

“I get on with people here,” he added.

“I’ve been here about a month and I picked this spot because it’s the best.

“I’ve not finished it yet. It will be better by next week.

“I’ve got a pram for collecting things, I’ve got a gas stove for hot chocolate or coffee.

“I don’t bother people, I just get on.

“The council said they don’t have the money to re-home me, but they have the money to decorate their offices.

“I’ve never mugged anyone or abused kids.

“The council charge an extortionate amount to park here, but I clean it up. I might paint it soon.”

Justin Day, legal director of local homeless charity St Petroc’s Society, said: “It is a sad story as he was evicted from his former property but our outreach teams are visiting him daily and trying to build up trust.

“We are ultimately trying to entice him into our resettlement centres but he doesn’t want that at the moment.”

The safeguarding team at Cornwall Council has triggered a multi-agency meeting to discuss his situation and said the car park has 19 other disabled parking bays.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has said it is not concerned about a fire risk.

Safer Truro said in a statement: “We are aware Moorfield car park continues to be an area where individuals rough sleep.

“We continue to monitor this, and extensive work is taking place to continue to support and offer suitable accommodation options, safeguard individuals and take appropriate action to reduce any escalating concerns.”

