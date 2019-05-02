Homeowner's selling nightmare as neighbour's extension comes "within inches" of his property

A homeowner claims he hasn't been able to sell his house for over a year - after neighbours built an extension that comes within inches of his 'detached' property.

Exasperated Neal Robinson, 52, says the "disgraceful" construction has knocked £60,000 off his three bedroom house, which he is desperately trying to shift.

Neal Robinson in front of his house (left) with his neighbour's house (right) and the contentious extension in between the two.

The father of two has only had one offer, of just £98,000, for the property since it hit the market in January 2018, one month after building work began.

Mr Robinson claims he can touch his next door neighbour's wall by sticking his arm out an upstairs window.

Blackburn with Darwen Council planning officials approved the extension and maintain there was "no fault" in the decision making process.

The neighbours, a family of six, had the extension done before moving in a year ago according to Neal, who said he has "no relationship" with them.

Mr Robinson, who works as a driver, added: "I'm disgusted by the way this has been handled.

"The neighbour's extension is actually touching the guttering of our house.

"I can reach out and touch it."

He added: "It's definitely knocked value off the property.

"The estate agents valued the house at £159,950 but we've only had one offer of £98,000 since then.

"Ten people have also not turned up when viewings have been arranged and people have actually driven past our home, seen the extension, and decided not to view it.

"We want to move out of the area but we can't."

Mr Robinson lives in the property in Blackburn, Lanacashire, with wife Denise, 50, son Scott, 27, and daughter, Emma, 22.

The family first raised concerns about the extension when building work began in December 2017.

Neal says the planning application should never have been approved, adding: "I feel as if my concerns have been disregarded from the start."

Council planning manager Gavin Prescott said Mr Robinson's complaint has been investigated but insists there was no fault in the council's decision making process.

He said: "Mr Robinson's complaint has been fully and thoroughly investigated by both the council and the local government ombudsman.

"The council's investigation concluded that full consideration had been given to the planning application and all relevant legislation.

"The ombudsman report also concluded that there was no fault in the council's decision making process."

Speaking yesterday (Weds), Mr Robinson's neighbour, Rashida Begum, said she 'has permission' for the disputed extension.

She said: "This is my property and the council has given me permission. Now he [Neal Robinson] harasses us, every time we go out he shouts.

"Every time we go out he shouts and tells us to give him the money for his house."

Responding to the comments, Neal said: "I work nights and they work during the day so I don't even see them to shout at them.

"My real problem is that even if the council did give permission, they could still look at what they have done and realise they have not been a good neighbour."

