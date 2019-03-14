Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when snow will hit Edinburgh as Met Office issues weather warnings

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow to Edinburgh as an area of low pressure is set to come into contact with cold air.

This weather warning is in place from 4am to 9pm on Saturday (16 March), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, including Edinburgh.

‘A mixture of rain, sleet and snow’

The Met Office said: “A developing area of low pressure is expected to track across Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland on Saturday.

“As this runs into colder air, snow is likely to develop, particularly in any heavier bursts of precipitation.

“The largest snowfall amounts will be confined to higher ground, with the potential for 10-20 cm of snow above 350m.

“Between 100 m and 350 m elevation, a mixture of rain, sleet and snow is more likely, but there is potential for accumulations of 2-5 cm, and a small chance of 10 cm should the precipitation be heavy enough to maintain snow for a longer duration.”

What to expect from this weather warning

A spell of snow may bring some travel disruption, especially over higher ground.

- There is a small chance of significant travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Hour-by-hour-forecast as snow set to hit Edinburgh

04:00 - Cloudy - 3C

05:00 - Cloudy - 3C

06:00 - Cloudy - 3C

07:00 - Cloudy - 3C

08:00 - Cloudy - 3C

09:00 - Sleet - 2C

10:00 - Sleet - 2C

11:00 - Light snow- 2C

12:00 - Light snow - 2C

13:00 - Light snow - 2C

14:00 - Sleet - 2C

15:00 - Sleet- 2C

16:00 - Sleet - 2C

17:00 - Sleet - 2C

18:00 - Sleet - 2C

19:00 - Sleet - 2C

20:00 - Sleet - 2C

21:00 - Sleet - 2C