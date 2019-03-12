How the Edinburgh Leisure price hike could affect you

Prices at swimming pools and sports centres in Edinburgh are set to rise by four per cent following the council’s cut in funding for Edinburgh Leisure.

The increased charges are expected to come in from April 1 but the charity says the costs are still being finalised.

Prices at swimming pools and sports centres in Edniburgh are set to rise by four per cent. Pic: JPI/Shutterstock

Here is a breakdown of how the price changes could affect you, if the four per cent increase is applied across the board.

Swim (non-card holder) - Now: £5.10 After April 1: £5.30

Swim (discount card) - Now: £3.80 After April 1: £3.95

Swim (junior discount card) - Now: £2.60 After April 1: £2.75

Family swim (non-card holder) - Now: £12.80 After April 1: £13.31

Family swim (discount card) - Now: £9.60 After April 1: £9.98

Fitness/gym class 60 mins (non-card holder) - Now: £7.50 After April 1:£7.80

Fitness/gym class 60 mins (discount card) - Now: £5.60 After April 1: £5.82

Indoor five-a-side (at peak times) - Now: £62 After April 1: £64.50

Indoor five-a-side (off-peak times) - Now: £44.60 After April 1: £46.38

Badminton - Now: £13.95 After April 1: £14.51

