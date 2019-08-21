How to donate to dad-to-be Kieran Cowan's family as body found in Loch Awe after boat capsizes

A fundraising page has been set up for the family of East Lothian dad-to-be Kieran Cowan, as police confirmed today a body had been found in Loch Awe after the boat he was on capsized.

The 23-year-old, from Prestonpans, was one of three people on a boat which capsized on the loch in Argyll and Bute on Saturday. The two others on board were able to swim to safety to a nearby island.

READ MORE: Body of East Lothian dad-to-be Kieran Cowan found in Loch Awe after boat capsized

On Wednesday, police said a body had been recovered in Loch Awe and that, although formal identification is yet to take place, Kieran's family has been informed.

A fundraising page has also been set up by friend Connor Fairley, which says Kieran was expecting a baby girl with partner Lisa Reid.

Here's how to donate.

A post on the page says: "Kieran Cowan was a delight to many people, someone who made everyone laugh and had a heart of gold. Kieran had a solid, steady income and after the recent tragedy that will now affect his family. It breaks my heart but as everyone knows Kieran and Lisa are due to have a little baby girl.

"I have never felt so helpless in my life so as a very close friend I would like to help as much as possible. Our group of friends that Kieran grew up with are doing everything they can to help and I’m sure everyone else would like to do the same.

"Every penny raised will be donated to Lisa Reid to support and provide a little comfort for Lisa and they’re little baby girl.

"Once the time period is over I will personally make a book with every person’s name, donation and message that will then be given to Lisa and her baby girl to show the love and support she has from every single person who helped her through this tough time.

"We all miss you so much Kieran and we will do everything we can to support your family."

READ MORE: Family of East Lothian man Kieran Cowan whose boat capsized issue emotional statement

Several people have made donations to Kieran's family and the amount raised, as of 2:30pm, stands at just over £6,600.

All three emergency services were joined by coastguard teams at the loch after the boat capsized at about 4:40pm on Saturday, August 17th.

Two of the men, aged 23 and 27 years, were able to swim to the nearby island.

After raising the alarm, they were rescued and taken by ambulance to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban and later discharged.

A joint Police Scotland and Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.