How to get your garden ready for summer

Whatever the weather, Scots love spending time in the garden. Here’s how to give yours a summer makeover

Summer is perhaps the only season in Scotland when you get to enjoy your garden to the full, whether it’s lying back and catching some rays or enjoying a glass of rosé by the chiminea in the evening.

Make sure you take care of your walls and wood before your summer socialising starts.

Let’s face it; the garden is where we spend most of our time when the weather is favourable, inviting friends and family round for barbecues and drinks in the sunshine.

Chances are your garden and the exterior of your house will have taken a beating from the elements during the cold, wet winter. Now that summer has arrived, you need to repair and spruce up the forgotten nooks and crannies of your outdoor spaces, in time for enjoying your garden this summer.

In a recent SurveyMonkey poll, 27 per cent of respondents said they were going to use the arrival of summer to do some much-needed home improvements.

If that’s you, here’s some advice from the paint experts at The Paint Shed to get your garden summer ready.

Wood decking needs to be well protected from the elements to extend its lifespan

Get your walls looking fresh

Kicking back, relaxing and indulging in me-time soaking up some rays with a cold drink is much more enjoyable in a space that feels truly special.

Looking up at the eyesore of tired or cracked paintwork on the exterior of your house or garden walls is just not going to cut it for most of us. Your masonry needs care and attention so it looks fresh before your summer relaxing starts and your BBQ guests arrive.

The good news is that if you choose the right paint, one paint job could last up to a minimum of 10 years - some brands like Dulux Weathershield guarantee as much as a 15 years warranty - ensuring your brickwork is protected and looking its best for summers to come.

Spruce up your wood

Of course it’s not just the walls of your house that could do with a lick of paint to bring them back to life. There are lots of wood surfaces in your garden that could benefit from a new coat of paint or varnish before you send out any barbecue invitations to your family and friends.

Wood decking, for example, needs to be well protected from the elements to extend its lifespan – and of course, to look pristine when your guests arrive.

Using a wood stain or a creasote treatment will not only revitalise the worn out colour of your shed, cladding, fencing and decking, it will also give it some added protection from the summer heat as well.

Make sure you take care of your walls and wood before your summer socialising starts.

