How to track Scotland's brilliantly named gritter fleet - including Sir Andy Flurry and Luke Snowwalker

Scotland's roads are being patrolled by a band of gritters with puntastic names

Sub-zero conditions and snow in parts of Scotland have left the country's roads in treacherous condition, but a "gritter tracker" is providing concerned drivers with a better picture of their areas roads.

The live map is featured on Traffic Scotland and shows motorists the exact location of the country's fleet of gritters, all of which are labelled with humorous names.

At the time of writing, Sir Grits-A-Lot can be seen ploughing the A96 south of Keith, while Gangsta Granny Gritter appears to be patrolling the streets of Inverness.

David Plowie and Grittest Hits, meanwhile, are in the process of making the streets of Glasgow safe.

A full map of Scotland's gritting fleet can be found at scotgov.maps

Here's the full list of hilarious names for Scotland's tireless gritters:

Gangsta Granny Gritter

Luke Snowwalker

Snow Destroyer

Sir Grits-A-Lot

Sprinkles

Plougher O'Scotland

Ready Spready Go

Ice Queen

Snowball

The Golden Great Gritter

Gritty Gonzalez

Sandy The Solway Salter

Snowkemon Go

Sir Andy Flurry

Ice Buster

Mrs McGritter

Mr Plow

Gritallica

The Snow Solution

Grittle Mix

My Name'5 Doddie

Slippy McGritty

Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

For Your Ice Only

Grits-N-Pieces