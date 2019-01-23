How to track Scotland's brilliantly named gritter fleet - including Sir Andy Flurry and Luke Snowwalker

Scotland's roads are being patrolled by a band of gritters with puntastic names
Sub-zero conditions and snow in parts of Scotland have left the country's roads in treacherous condition, but a "gritter tracker" is providing concerned drivers with a better picture of their areas roads.
The live map is featured on Traffic Scotland and shows motorists the exact location of the country's fleet of gritters, all of which are labelled with humorous names.
At the time of writing, Sir Grits-A-Lot can be seen ploughing the A96 south of Keith, while Gangsta Granny Gritter appears to be patrolling the streets of Inverness.
David Plowie and Grittest Hits, meanwhile, are in the process of making the streets of Glasgow safe.
A full map of Scotland's gritting fleet can be found at scotgov.maps
Here's the full list of hilarious names for Scotland's tireless gritters:
Gangsta Granny Gritter
Luke Snowwalker
Snow Destroyer
Sir Grits-A-Lot
Sprinkles
Plougher O'Scotland
Ready Spready Go
Ice Queen
Snowball
The Golden Great Gritter
Gritty Gonzalez
Sandy The Solway Salter
Snowkemon Go
Sir Andy Flurry
Ice Buster
Mrs McGritter
Mr Plow
Gritallica
The Snow Solution
Grittle Mix
My Name'5 Doddie
Slippy McGritty
Gritty Gritty Bang Bang
For Your Ice Only
Grits-N-Pieces