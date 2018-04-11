How to turn your bathroom into a personal spa

We ask the experts how to get your bathroom looking ready to grace the pages of any glossy interiors magazine and offer the luxury feel of a spa.

Whether you long for the classic elegance of a clawfoot bathtub or the high-tech convenience of turning your shower on via an app, your bathroom can be a sanctuary from the stresses of everyday life.

But how do you transform your tired suite into a spa-like oasis?

Andrew Turnbull, showroom manager of All About Bathrooms which has just opened a new showroom in Midlothian, shares some of his favourite trends.

“Luckily the days of avocado suites are long behind us,” says Andrew.

“Now you can design your bathroom in a way which not only meets your practical needs but also reflects the design and décor of the rest of your home.

“One of my favourite trends is for really bold, striking designs featuring strong contrasting colours.

“Black vanity units with brassware finishes give a high-end modern look which can work well in modern or period properties.”

However, as Andrew points out, choosing your ideal bathroom goes well beyond the colour scheme these days.

It is also about finishing touches and incorporating the latest technology.

“The market has seen options like bath-mounted televisions and app-activated showers become increasingly popular,” he says.

“Custom ambient lighting is another fantastic way to alter the feel of your bathroom depending on what you are using it for.”

Andrew also recommends thinking about storage early on – whether you decide to opt for built-in or free-standing vanity units.

“Think about storage solutions which will help to keep your new bathroom clutter free,” he says.

“The latest fashionable textures offer some really stylish solutions which will enhance not detract from the overall design.”

There are lots of reasons to restyle your bathroom – it could be to keep up to date with the latest trends or a matter of necessity.

However, Andrew believes with the right help, anyone can create their own spa-like sanctuary, combining form and function.

“People come to us for a variety of reasons,” he says.

“They might be looking to restyle for purely aesthetic reasons or it could be a matter of necessity because of a lifestyle change, or accessibility issues.

“The important thing to remember is it doesn’t matter why you are redesigning your bathroom, it can always look stunning.”

Andrew recommends using 3D design technology to get a feel for how the style will work in reality and to ensure you make the most of your space before you purchase.

If a bathroom is being remodelled because of accessibility, you should also be confident it is going to meet all of your needs.

And Andrew’s final piece of advice? Get a good installation team.

“You can choose the most stylish bathroom in the world, with all the perfect accessories and latest gadgets but if you don’t have a good installation team it could all be for nothing,” he says.

All About Bathrooms’ new showroom in Midlothian is part of the Jamison joiners and building group.

Owner Ronnie Jamison has 30 years of experience in the construction industry and has finally achieved his goal of setting up a dedicated showroom showcasing some of Scotland’s finest boutique bathrooms.

All About Bathrooms also has a dedicated area for disabled adaptations and walk-in showers.

Whatever the journey, they can help you reach your perfect bathroom.

To find out more, pop into the showroom in Westfield Park Centre, call 0131 6633 669 or visit allaboutbathroomsedinburgh.co.uk