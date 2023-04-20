News you can trust since 1873
Fire crews called to early-morning van fire in Dalkeith

By Anna Bryan
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST

Emergency services descended on a quiet residential street in Midlothian after huge flames were seen for miles around. Fire crews rushed to the vehicle blaze in Watt Grove in Dalkeith, at around 4.20am on Thursday, April 20. One appliance and firefighters fought flames coming from a van on the street. Crews extinguished the blaze and left the area after making it safe. No-one was injured in the incident. It is unclear whether the fire was accidental or deliberate.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.20am on Thursday, 20 April to reports of a vehicle fire in Dalkeith. Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the town's Watt Grove, where firefighters extinguished a fire which had taken hold of a van. Crews left the scene after working to make the area safe. There were no casualties." Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in a quiet residential street in Dalkeith, early on Thursday morning, April 20.