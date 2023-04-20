Emergency services descended on a quiet residential street in Midlothian after huge flames were seen for miles around. Fire crews rushed to the vehicle blaze in Watt Grove in Dalkeith, at around 4.20am on Thursday, April 20. One appliance and firefighters fought flames coming from a van on the street. Crews extinguished the blaze and left the area after making it safe. No-one was injured in the incident. It is unclear whether the fire was accidental or deliberate.