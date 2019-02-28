Humpback whales - where can you see them from?

Humpback whales have been spotted in the Forth - but where can you try to grab a sighting?

Evening News readers have responded with much excitement to news that the mammals were seen in the waters this week.

Humpback whales were seen by enthusiasts. Picture: Forth Marine Mammals

Many have asked where the best spots are to try to catch a glimpse of the amazing creatures.

It is understood there is a good viewing point at Seafield, in front of the Dog and Cat Home.

Many whale watchers are also regulars at Granton and North Berwick.

On the Fife side of the estuary, Kinghorn Beach is a definite must.

Ronnie Mackie, a founder of the Forth Marine Mammals group, is postings sightings on the group’s Facebook page after getting lucky with a glimpse this week.

He said he had been waiting for the humpback whales coming back to the Forth since November.

A large whale and a smaller one, thought to be a mother and calf, were spotted off the coast of Kinghorn.

The pair were seen just a few hundred yards from Pettycur Harbour, on Wednesday.

A crowd of people gathered to watch the whales and more are expected in anticipation of more sightings.

It is not yet known whether the bigger of the mammals is the same humpback whale, nicknamed Sonny, which has visited the Forth to feed for two years running.

Humpback whales can grow to more than 40ft in size and their presence off the Fife coast in the early months of 2017 and 2018 drew plenty of visitors.

But the Marine Conservation Society has urged caution.

Richard Harrington, from the society, said: “It is great to see humpback whales in the Forth, making a great spectacle for onlookers, but we urge the public to give the whales space, watching from the shore rather than increasing boat traffic in the area.”

He added: “Whales, including humpback and sperm whales, are surprisingly regular visitors to the larger estuaries on our East Coast. There is a danger that they can become stranded in the shallow waters here, and it is important to re-iterate keeping disturbance to a minimum will aid their safe return to open sea. If there is any indication that the animals are in distress, the British Divers for Marine Life Rescue and or the SSPCA should be called.”

