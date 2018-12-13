Husband and wife team helps people lose 5 tonnes

DETERMINED husband and wife Lou and Mark Hannigan have been recognised in the slimming idustry after helping clients to lose a staggering 5 tonnes in weight.

The 1:1 Diet consultants, from Loanhead, are celebrating being named as top 50 champion in the country by the organisation – for a second year running.

By following the 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, Lou and Mark lost more than 15 stone in 2015 – earning them the prestigious award as slimming Couple of the Year for the plan.

In three years as consultants, the couple has helped clients to lose a an astonishing 790 stone (5000 Kg).

To celebrate the landmark weight loss figure, Mark and Lou shared a VIP lunch with businesswoman and The Apprentice star Karren Brady.

Mark, 43, a former gas supervisor who changed his lifestyle and reversed type 2 diabetes and other weight related illnesses such as sleep apnoea and hypertension said: “We couldn’t believe we were in the top 50 for two years running.

“Knowing that just boosts your confidence to keep doing what you’re doing.

“Helping our clients to change their lives has been the most rewarding thing about deciding to change career for both of us”

Lou, 45, a former school dinner lady said: “That’s what I love about the 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan. It’s about changing people’s lives.

“Not only through losing weight, but also through growing confidence and even becoming a consultant themselves.”

“We’ve got 29 consultants now in our team. They’ve all lost weight and changed their lives with us and now want to help other people, and to help change lives.”

She added: “It helps bring people some financial independence and possibly a new career, through that new confidence. We never imagined we’d completely change our careers to own a successful business”

“They regain their personality. A lot of people can become unhappy with their life.”

“It’s changed our life, allowed us to be self-employed and find that perfect work/life balance meaning we have so much family time with our boys and meet lovely people too.”

The Hannigans’ previous awards for independent Cambridge Weight Plan consultants include: UK New Consultant of the Year, 2017, UK Top 50 Champion 2017 & 2018 and Slimming Couple of the Year, 2015.