Iain Stirling, Karen Dunbar and Laura Main feature in epic Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home video

Some of Scotland’s best talent have rolled up their sleeves in support of new promotional videos for Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

The Home has been working with video production company HeeHaw as their charity partner of the year, and have together created four videos promoting the Home’s services and their 136-year history within the Edinburgh community.

The video shows what happens at the home when you leave your pets.

The videos, one of which can be seen above, feature voiceovers by Scottish comedians Iain Stirling, narrator of TV show Love Island, and Karen Dunbar (Chewin’ the Fat), as well as Scottish actress Laura Main (Call the Midwife).

A video promoting the Home’s boarding services also shares the exciting adventures of Gobi the dog (voiced by Main) and her ‘sister’ Lara the cat (voiced by Dunbar), whose dad is ultra-marathon runner and Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home Animal Champion, Dion Leonard.

The partnership between Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home and HeeHaw was recently shortlisted for an Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Business Award.

Karen Dunbar said: “I had a great experience recording the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home voiceover. The ad is clever and funny and everyone involved was really nice, professional and enthusiastic about this wonderful place. I hope it will encourage more people to board their beloved pets with Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home boarding.”

Laura Main added: “I loved being a part of this video. I love all animals, but deep down, I am definitely a dog person, so I was thrilled to be asked to provide a human voice for little Gobi. Edinburgh Dog and Cat home is a wonderful charity, and their boarding services provide an important income stream for their work to rescue, reunite and rehome Scotland’s stray and unwanted pets. I've seen many friends adopt dogs, and witnessed the joy that it brings to both.”

Iain Stirling and his Edinburgh-based family have close connections with the rescue centre, as it’s where they rehomed their beloved pup many years ago.

“I’m showing my support for Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home as my family have rescued dogs my entire life. It’s such an honour to work with the wonderful team and of course the incredible animals who still need loving homes,” said Iain.

Originally from Australia, Dion Leonard hit the spotlight in 2016 when he took part in a 155-mile race across the Gobi Desert, and was followed for much of the journey by a small stray dog, which he later adopted and named ‘Gobi’. Their subsequent journey back to Edinburgh, which resulted in Gobi being lost for a period in the city of Urumqi, China, became the subject of a worldwide social media campaign and a successful book series. The 2017 release ‘Finding Gobi: A Little Dog with a Very Big Heart’ was named on the New York Times Bestseller List.

Last year it was reported that 20th Century Fox had acquired the rights to a film about the extraordinary story of how the abandoned pup from China ended up in Edinburgh, with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Gosling rumoured to be in the running to play the leading man.

As well as promoting the Home and it’s services, the videos will be used at events, within the Home’s education program, for campaigns and appeals and training.

Nicola Gunn, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s Director of Communications and Fundraising said: “The team at Heehaw took our stories and told them in such a creative, beautiful and fun way – they really captured everything about the Home and what we do. We feel very lucky to have been partnered with such a fantastic and dynamic team. Not only did they make four incredible films for us, but they have shared skills and advice with our own team which will help us create strong and engaging content for the Home for years to come."

Adds Sami Young, Producer/Director and HeeHaw added. “Working with Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has been such a rewarding experience and a brilliant partnership. The work that the Home achieves and what they stand for is incredible, and it was amazing to have the opportunity to promote this cause. Connecting with volunteers, staff, celebrities that support the home, and furry friends allowed us to come up with some really creative and exciting ideas for the projects.”