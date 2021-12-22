Ian Rankin slams R J Ellory for posting fake book reviews on Amazon
Edinburgh crime writer Ian Rankin has joined a chorus of fellow authors condemning R J Ellory for posting fake book reviews over a 10-year period.
Ellory's fake Amazon reviews were exposed by spy writer Jeremy Duns, who shared his evidence against the bestselling British novelist in a series of tweets.
Busting Ellory last week, Duns wrote on Twitter: “Ellory writes 5-star reviews of his own work on Amazon. Long, purple tributes to his own magnificent genius.
“RJ Ellory also writes shoddy, sh***y sniping reviews of other authors’ work on Amazon, under an assumed identity.”
Duns went on to say that he chose to expose Ellory because “it is only right”.
“I've never read Ellory's work, have once shaken his hand, this is not a personal attack, I’m not the world's ethics policeman.
Praising yourself is pathetic. Attacking other writers like this? I have no time for it, and have no time for anyone who defends it.”
Coming clean on Facebook, Ellory wrote: “Over the last ten years I have posted approximately 12 reviews of my own books, and I also criticised a book written by Stuart MacBride, and another by Mark Billingham, both of whom had done nothing to warrant such criticism.”
“This I regret deeply, but time cannot be turned back. I have apologised for what I have done, and I hope in time that we can move beyond this.”
A group of 49 of Britain’s leading authors, including Rankin, Val McDermid and Lee Child condemned the “abuse” in a letter to the Daily Telegraph.
Several bestselling US authors publicly supported the letter, including Michael Connelly, Anne Rice and Karin Slaughter.