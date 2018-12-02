Ice warnings across Scotland on Monday means danger for motorists

Have your say

The first icy snap of the winter poses a danger to motorists and pedestrians during this morning’s rush hour, weathermen warned last night.

Following showers over the weekend, surfaces were set to freeze overnight following temperatures as low as -4C (24F).

Alex Burkill of the Met Office said this sudden freeze could catch out gritting crews, who may have little time to treat roads before the morning rush hour.

He said:”If they spread salt too early, it will be washed away by the evening showers.

“But when the skies clear around 3am, it does not leave crews with much time before the traffic picks up.

“This means that drivers need to be aware that some roads could be very icy indeed, with pavements very slippery as well.”

A yellow Met Office ‘be aware’ warning is in force from 3am until 10am on Monday morning.

Areas affected include Central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, Highlands and islands, south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde.