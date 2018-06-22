Iconic Edinburgh venue, The Grand Cafe, set to reopen

Have your say

One of Edinburgh’s most iconic Old Town venues will re-open to the public next week after a six month restoration.

The Grand Café at The Scotsman is preparing to welcome customers at the former newspaper building turned hotel on North Bridge.

Managers at the new-look venue say it has been inspired by the “grand cafes” of Europe.

Set within former Edinburgh Evening News and The Scotsman advertising hall, the double height space will seat 150 people across its ground floor and balcony with original walnut wood panelling, marble pillars and cornicing.

Dundee-born Masterchef: The Professionals finalist Chris Niven is behind a new seasonal menu.

Head bartender Andy Cummings has also created a new drinks menu with modern Scottish craft spirits and creative serves.

Live piano music will be played on the balcony baby grand, with in-house pianists taking requests into the small hours.

General manager Kenny Arnott said: “Our whole team is very excited to be welcoming guests into the Grand Café at The Scotsman in the weeks ahead, and we are confident that it will be a wonderful new addition to Edinburgh’s buzzing bar and restaurant scene.”