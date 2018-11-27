Iconic Sex Pistols images lined up for National Galleries of Scotland show

Artwork created for The Sex Pistols, Monty Python and The Beatles is to feature in a major National Galleries of Scotland exhibition next year.

Jamie Reid, who created the punk band’s iconic record covers in the 1970s, comedy legend Terry Gilliam and Peter Blake, who is best-known for the Beatles’ “Sgt Pepper” album, will be among the artists showcased in the show.

The show, at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh, will be the world’s first exhibition devoted to the history of collage in the art world.

Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Juan Gris and Joan Miro will be among the other artists celebrated in the exhibition.

Due to be staged from June-October next year, the exhibition will feature more than 250 works spanning around 400 years.

Highlights are expected to include a three metre-long folding collage screen said to have been partly made by Charles Dickens, defaced library book covers which saw the playwright Joe Orton and his lover, the actor Kenneth Halliwell, jailed in the 1960s, and work by the feminist artists Linder Sterling, Carollee Schneemann and Hannah Wilkie.

A spokesman for the National Galleries said: “A huge range of styles, techniques and approaches will be on show,

from 16th century anatomical ‘flap prints’, to computer-based images, work by amateur, professional and unknown artists, collages by revolutionary cubist masterpieces by Pablo Picasso and Juan Gris, and from 19th century do-it-yourself collage kits to collage films of the 1960s.”

