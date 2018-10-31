Iggy gets his just rewards in caring for his grandad

A CAPITAL schoolboy has been honoured for his bravery, kindness and compassion in caring for his grandfather at a national awards ceremony in London.

Six-year-old Iggy Just was described as a “role model” by family members as he picked up a British Citizen Youth Award (BCyA) at a presentation in the Palace of Westminster.

Iggy, from Silverknowes, was just months old when his Grandad was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s.

But the inspirational youngster has stepped up to help out mum Natasha, after they moved in with him to help provide care round the clock.

Last year, he raised more than £650 to help fund research into the condition by completing a 5k walking challenge.

Iggy said he now plans to set up a JustGiving page so friends and family can donate directly to Alzheimer Scotland.

Natasha Collins-Just, said: ‘“We like to call Iggy our secret weapon. If we want my dad to do something, we have Iggy ask him. If dad is being hostile, Iggy just says “Grandad” and puts his hands on his chest to defuse the situation.”

She added: “Iggy remains an integral part of his Grandad’s journey and his love, affection and care are far more effective than any prescribed medication.”

The ceremony was held on Thursday, October 18, with 120 guests attending, including award presenter and Diversity dance star Ashley Banjo.

Following the formal medal presentations, all guests were treated to an Open Top Lap of Honour Tour of the city courtesy of Big Bus London, which has supported the BCyA since its inception.

Banjo, whose dance troupe won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, said: “This time last year I was invited to present the British Citizen Youth Award for the first time.

“I was amazed by the endeavours of all the young medallists who came from all corners of the UK. The inclusivity of the award is stunning and the medallists really are representative of all that is good about Britain’s younger population.”

He added: “I am honoured to be able to play a part in the British Citizen Youth Awards. These inspirational young people are making a difference and encouraging other young people to do the same.”

More than 20 young people were presented with awards at the event.

Adam Gordon, store director of Specsavers Corstorphine, which was one of the main sponsors of the awards said: “As a partner of the British Citizen Youth Awards, it is always uplifting to hear about the amazing things that local young people are doing, both within our community and across the UK.

“Whether it be raising money for charity or helping those in need, we want to grow awareness of these achievements and inspire the next generation of children to make a similarly positive impact on society.”