Ignition rebellion: How my bad driving may help save the planet – Vladimir McTavish
Amid rising concerns over climate change, Vladimir McTavish has found an unusual way to stop emitting so much carbon.
It may seem environmentally irresponsible for me to be jetting to Europe for three days’ work, particularly as there can be few more jobs deserving of the term “non-essential” than telling jokes to a bunch of people in varying stages of inebriation (it’s the audience that are in varying stages of inebriation not me. Not normally, at any rate).
However, the carbon footprint involved in flying to Amsterdam and doing all my internal travel by rail is probably lower per gig than driving up to Inverness and back for one night’s work.
Although it is sometimes essential for me to drive to engagements, I am trying to use my car less, but sometimes there is no alternative.
Furthermore, I am quite pleased with my attempts to drive my car in a way which is more planet-friendly.
As a motorist, I take great pride in the fact that I am now 75 per cent carbon neutral. It has not happened overnight, but it has proved surprisingly easy to do.
“75 per cent carbon neutral? How have you managed that?” I hear you ask.
Simple. I’ve run up nine points on my driving licence, which means I am now three-quarters of the way towards being one-hundred per cent carbon neutral.
OK, I do concede that when I do finally achieve my complete carbon neutral status, it is likely to only last for six month or so.
But when the future of the planet is at stake, every little bit helps.