Images show aftermath of Queen Street taxi crash which leaves man in hospital
New pictures show the aftermath of a serious collision in Edinburgh today which involved a taxi striking a pedestrian on the pavement of the city's Queen Street.
A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital following the incident at the junction of North Castle Street, which happened at about 1pm. Police are investigating the possibility that the taxi driver may have suffered a 'medical incident' at the wheel.
The taxi struck a pedestrian before coming to rest against an estate agents on Queen Street.