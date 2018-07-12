In full: Donald Trump’s UK visit itinerary

Donald Trump has a busy few days ahead of him as he arrives for his first visit to the UK as president. The former businessman has confirmed that he will travel to Scotland on Friday evening, where he will be spending the weekend playing golf at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire. Here is a look at his itinerary in full.

Thursday:

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, with Prime Minister Theresa May during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Picture: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

- Mr Trump will arrive into Stansted airport on Thursday at around lunchtime, fresh from the Nato summit in Brussels.

- Mr Trump and First Lady Melania will have a meet and greet at the US Embassy in London. This is as close he will get to any sign of a protest, but police cordons and security will be in place.

Mr Trump cancelled a planned visit to open the newly-relocated embassy at the beginning of the year, saying it was a “bad deal” to move from Grosvenor Square in the prestigious Mayfair district of central London to what he described as an “off location” at Nine Elms, south of the Thames.

READ MORE: Thousands sign petition to allow Donald Trump ‘baby blimp’ to fly over Scotland

- The couple will attend a black-tie dinner at the Grade I-listed Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, the birth place of Winston Churchill, hosted by Theresa May.

Other guests are set to include leaders from business sectors, celebrating the business links between the UK and US.

- Mr Trump and his wife will spend Thursday night at Winfield House in Regent’s Park, which is the US Ambassador’s residence in London.

Friday:

- Mr Trump will meet again with Mrs May for a visit to a defence site. Air restrictions have been put in place above the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

- The pair will then travel to Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence, for what is being billed as “substantive bilateral talks on a range of foreign policy issues” during a working lunch.

A press conference is pencilled in for afterwards.

- Mr Trump will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle.

READ MORE: Leader comment: A denunciation of Donald Trump

The Queen and Mr Trump will inspect the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past.

Mr and Mrs Trump will also join the Queen for tea at the Castle.

- Later in the evening Mr Trump will head to Scotland for the weekend. He will be welcomed by David Mundell, the Secretary of State for Scotland. Despite criticism from the SNP and Labour, Mundell is said to be “looking forward” to meeting with the US president.

Saturday

Mr Trump has confirmed at the NATO press conference earlier today that he will be spending the weekend playing golf at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire, which he bought in 2014. There were reports earlier this year that diplomats had been tasked with finding a famous golfing partner for Mr Trump for a round at Turnberry, but no names have been confirmed.

Mr Trump’s mother, the late Mary MacLeod Trump, was Scottish. She was born on the Isle of Lewis before emigrating to the US in the 1930s.

Sunday

- President Trump and the First Lady are expected to depart.