In full: The airlines not flying to Scottish airports

Following extreme weather, a number of airlines have announced that they will not be flying into Edinburgh Airport.

Travel conditions in Scotland this morning remain difficult and are likely to remain so for the rest of the day.

As a result of the weather, some airlines do not have the critical mass of staff needed to run operations securely.

Due to these reasons, the following airlines have decided not to fly to Edinburgh today:

British Airways

Ryanair

easyJet

Turkish

KLM

Flybe

Aer Lingus

Air France

Edinburgh Airport are urging passengers do not come to the airport if they are flying with these carriers.

All passengers should check with their airline before travelling to the airport

Further updates about other airlines and tomorrow’s operations will be made over the course of the day.

Easyjet also announced that they would not be flying to Glasgow Airport.

Ryanair also confirmed that they expect further flight delays and cancellations at airports today and tomorrow recommended customers to check the status of their flight at Ryanair.com before making their way to the airport.

They assured customers they are doing everything to re-accommodate customers and apologised.

Glasgow Airport has onfirmed that there will be no more flights until 3pm.