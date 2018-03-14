In full: The Toys R Us stores closing across Scotland

Have your say

Toys R Us has announced it is shutting all 100 of its UK stores, including 10 in Scotland, after administrators failed to find a buyer of the collapsed retailer, resulting in the loss of 3,000 jobs.

Branches at The Forge, Glasgow and Craigleith Retail Park, Edinburgh are among the Scottish stores expected to close down.

Scotland has 10 Toys R Us stores facing closure. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The toy chain appointed Moorfields Advisory to oversee an administration at the end of February.

Read more: All Toys R Us stores in UK to close

But on Wednesday, staff were told that no buyer has been found for Toys R Us and that all stores will close.

It is thought that Moorfields will now begin a six-week “wind down” of the store estate.

Moorfields will begin with the closure of at least 26 loss-making stores earmarked late last year, when Toys R Us pushed through a restructuring before its demise.

An official announcement is expected later on Wednesday.

Full of list Scottish Toys R Us stores expected to close:

Thistle Centre, Stirling

The Forge, Glasgow

Helen Street, Glasgow

Fife Centre, Kirkcaldy

Kingsway Park, Dundee

Mavor Avenue, East Kilbride

Almondvale Retail Park, Livingston

Craigleith Retail Park, Edinburgh

Berryden Road, Aberdeen

Union Square, Aberdeen