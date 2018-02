Regardless of where you bide or hail from, we all love to perpetuate a good urban myth.

Scotland’s capital city, like anywhere else, is packed with apocryphal tales and unlikely claims regarding its places and people.

It is like the old saying goes, why let the truth get in the way of a good story?

From razor blades in the Commie flumes to rival bus firms wearing the colours of Hearts and Hibs, we take look at ten famous Edinburgh urban myths that (just about) everyone believed.