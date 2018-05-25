In pictures: 10 restaurant projects to get excited about in Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s restaurant scene is one of the best in the UK and this summer there are more than a few projects, openings and restaurants to get excited about.

From big London restaurants to small independents here are 10 restaurant projects to get excited about in Edinburgh this summer.

• READ MORE: In pictures: Six by Nico reveal dishes in their Willy Wonka themed tasting menu

View the Full album HERE

• READ MORE: Discover your new favourite sushi restaurant in Edinburgh with a visit to Yamato, says Gaby Soutar