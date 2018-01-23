In pictures: 18 famous Edinburgh buildings mid-construction

We become so accustomed to the buildings around us that it’s difficult to imagine a time when they didn’t exist.

Edinburgh, like any other major urban centre, is filled with examples of architecture that define the city and help provide its unique character.

Perhaps that’s why it’s so fascinating to look back on images that show these buildings during their gestation.

Laden with cranes and hard-hatted workers we can see the city’s most iconic structures when they were in semi-recognisable, half-built states.

From the construction of the Scott Monument at the dawn of photography to the building of the new parliament at the dawn of the 21st century, we’ve scoured the archives to bring together eighteen examples of famous Edinburgh buildings while they were in the process of completion.