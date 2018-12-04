Children play on the model of the Golden Arrow engine in Jenners, Edinburgh, November 1965.

In pictures: Christmas in Edinburgh from years gone by

Christmas in Scotland’s capital seems to get bigger and begin earlier every year - but there was a time when it was a far simpler affair.

We take a trip back through the archives to a time when Edinburgh’s Yuletide season involved the simple delights of hunting for Santa at the city’s numerous department store grottos, gawping at the tremendous tree on the Mound, admiring the fairy lights on George Street and descending on Waverley Market to enjoy the Christmas Carnival.

The simple delight of admiring the fairy lights on George Street was enough to get you in the festive spirit.

1. George Street lights switch on in December 1987

Crowds gather at The Mound in Edinburgh to watch the lights of the Norwegian Christmas tree being switched on.

2. The Mound, December 1988

Dozens of locals gather at Waverley Station to catch a glimpse of the Christmas tree.

3. Waverley Station, December 1961

Shoppers outside Patrick Thomson's department store as Santa Claus climbs down a golden ladder.

4. Santa at Patrick Thomson's, November 1955

