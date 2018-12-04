In pictures: Christmas in Edinburgh from years gone by
Christmas in Scotland’s capital seems to get bigger and begin earlier every year - but there was a time when it was a far simpler affair.
We take a trip back through the archives to a time when Edinburgh’s Yuletide season involved the simple delights of hunting for Santa at the city’s numerous department store grottos, gawping at the tremendous tree on the Mound, admiring the fairy lights on George Street and descending on Waverley Market to enjoy the Christmas Carnival.
1. George Street lights switch on in December 1987
The simple delight of admiring the fairy lights on George Street was enough to get you in the festive spirit.