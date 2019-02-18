In Pictures: East Lothian firefighters battle large dune fire by Gullane Golf Club

Have your say

These dramatic pictures show the scale of a fire which spread across dunes near Gullane Golf Club on the East Lothian coast.

The flames were fanned by wind across Aberlady local nature reserve and part of Gullane bent dunes, with a plume of thick smoke rising above.

The flames ripped through the dunes on Sunday evening. Pic: Stewart Duff

Gullane Golf Club course manager, Stewart Duff, took the pictures and posted them on social media.

A fire service spokesman said that two fire appliances - one each from Haddington and North Berwick - were called to the scene at about 3:30pm on Sunday.

At its height, an area of 2 sq kilometres was damaged by the fire.

The front of the fire. Pic: Stewart Duff

The spokesman said that firefighters used beaters to extinguish the flames, and that it was brought under control just before 6pm.

Details of exactly how the fire started remain unclear. No one was injured as a result.

Several social media users have been reacting to the pictures since they were posted yesterday evening.

One, @TerraFirmaScot, wrote: “You certainly don’t expect to see photos like this in February.”

Firefighters battling the flames. Pic: Stewart Duff

Another, @ukgolfguy, said: “Wow, heard the sirens earlier but didn’t expect that. So mild this afternoon too, don’t remember a February day like it!”

