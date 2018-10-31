In pictures: Evening News readers show off their pumpkin carvings

Have your say

We asked you, our readers, to send in pictures of their pumpkin carvings this Halloween and you definitely did not disappoint.

It’s estimated that around 15 million pumpkins are grown in the UK every year - but very few of them, we wager, will end up on a dinner plate

The tradition of carving turnips and pumpkins goes back generations and is reportedly increasing in popularity with people buying up more pumpkins than ever before every Halloween.

Earlier this week, we asked our readers to submit their own designs.

The Evening News inbox has been literally inundated with dozens of submissions showing traditional sharp-toothed Jack-o-lanterns, to more contemporary stylings depicting famous faces and cartoon characters.

Take a bow, Edinburgh, these are spook-tastic.

Click on the link here to view the full pumpkin carvings gallery.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital