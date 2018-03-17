In pictures: Every Scotland try of the 2018 Six Nations

Scotland’s final match of this year’s Six Nations tournament came to an end today, with Gregor Townsend’s side snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in a hard fought 29-27 win against Italy in Rome.

Our boys in blue bagged a total of four tries this afternoon, matching the number of tries scored against the Azzurri this time last year.

Over the course of the five games at this year’s tournament Scotland crossed the tryline on eleven occasions, in what must rank as one of their most memorable recent campaigns.

Three of those tries were clinched in the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield which saw Huw Jones and Sean Maitland grab the headlines.

From the rather disappointing opening defeat in Cardiff to the riveting rollercoaster in Rome, Scotland’s 2018 Six Nations has been one hell of a ride.

