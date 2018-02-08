In pictures: Murrayfield Stadium throughout the years

WITH the news that plans are afoot to build a 7000-seater ‘mini Murrayfield’ to host Edinburgh Rugby, we’ve delved into our picture archives to take a look at how the main stadium has changed over the years.

BT Murrayfield is unquestionably one of the world’s most famous sporting theatres, and with a heritage stretching back almost a century, it boasts quite a story too.

Prior to Murrayfield’s construction, Inverleith had been the home of Scottish rugby, but in the early 1920s, all that was to change when the SRU purchased 19 acres of land at Roseburn Park from the Edinburgh Polo Club. The the grandstand and three wide, earthen embankments took two years to build.

On 21 March 1925, a crowd of 70,000 showed up to cheer Scotland on to victory over England, a result which saw them lift their first ever Five Nations Grand Slam.

The ground’s record attendance was set just three weeks before its 50th birthday on 1 March 1975 when a whopping 104,000 spectators crammed in to watch the Scots edge Wales 12-10 during a Five Nations clash. The attendance stood as a rugby union world record until 2000 when 109,874 witnessed the All Blacks beat Australia 39-35.

The first major change to the stadium since it was built occurred in 1983 with the construction of the East Stand. That June witnessed music legend David Bowie perform at the stadium as part of his Serious Moonlight tour. The stadium has hosted numerous large rock concerts on a regular basis ever since.

Then in the early 1990s, the stadium underwent a 50 million pound overhaul. The remaining embankments were swept away and the old grandstand demolished to make way for the 67,800, floodlit, all-seater icon that stands today. The refit began in 1992, lasting two-and-a-half years.

In July 2007, Heart of Midlothian FC recorded their biggest attendance in more than half a century, when 58,000 fans packed in to Murrayfield for their pre-season friendly with FC Barcelona.

The stadium was renamed BT Murrayfield in 2014 after Scottish Rugby secured a four-year deal with the telecommunications firm believed to be worth around £20 million.

‘Mini Murrayfield’

In recent times there have been calls to build a permanent ground to host Edinburgh Rugby matches, the main Murrayfield stadium deemed unsuitable as its capacity far exceeds the average size of crowds for club rugby.

If they go ahead, the proposals could see a 7000-capacity stadium built adjacent to the existing BT Murrayfield Stadium.

However, the development plans are likely to prove controversial as they involve building on green space within Edinburgh.