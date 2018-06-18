In pictures: Pride brings colour to Capital’s streets

Thousands of people attended Edinburgh’s Pride festival at the weekend – with a parade carving a route through the heart of the Capital.

The theme for Pride Edinburgh 2018 was “true colours” and organisers of the LGBTI event marked the 40th anniversary of the creation of the rainbow flag.

The march assembled outside the Scottish Parliament before heading up the Royal Mile – with about 5000 estimated to have turned out, despite the poor weather and frequent rain showers.

It stopped for speeches at the newly-restored Mercat Cross outside the City Chambers before turning along George IV Bridge towards the end point at Bristo Square.

Speaking at the event, Jamie Greene MSP said there was still much to do to achieve equality.

He said: “We march today, with different views on everything, on politics, on society, on the many constitutional debates that are taking place. But there is one thing we march united in. That we as a community, as diverse as we are, will not tolerate discrimination and abuse.

“Gay rights are everyone’s rights. We might have equality in the eyes of the law but we don’t yet have equality in the eyes of the people. When sexuality is no longer even an issue for discussion, then we can stop marching.”

The main stage outdoors featured live music, including from London trio Stooshe, while a health and community fair were also taking place.

Organisers also hosted a Pride run in The Meadows on Saturday morning.