In pictures: Thousands take part in Scottish half marathon and 10k

Around 5,000 runners crossed the finish line at yesterday’s Scottish Half Marathon + 10K which took place along the magnificent Golf Coast and finished in style at Musselburgh Racecourse.

A bright East Lothian morning welcomed the 10K runners, who set off at 9am, heading east along the coast before turning and heading back towards Musselburgh Racecourse for their grandstand finish.

The race was won by Dalius Pavliukovicius from Lithuania in a time of 33:01. He was chased home by Corstorphine AC duo Bryan Clark and Mark Haskett who completed the top three. Afterwards, Dalius said: “This is my first time in Scotland, I came over for a holiday and was looking for a flat 10K to run, so I was delighted to come here and win the Scottish 10K. I was hoping for a slightly faster time but unfortunately picked up a bit of a cold last week, although I’m really happy to win.”

The first female home in the Scottish 10K was Ella Revitt in a course record time of 36:15 with Lisa Macdonald and Samantha Woodward in second and third.

Ella said: “I wasn’t expecting to go so fast today, the conditions were great and the course was really flat. I’ve just started at Edinburgh University so I haven’t yet joined a running club up here. It was great to get the win today.”