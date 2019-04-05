Infamous ‘paedophile hunter’ reported missing after going out to shop in Edinburgh

A 34-year-old man - who was given an Asbo for live streaming a ‘sting’ on an innocent man - is missing in Edinburgh after he went out to the local shop and failed to return home.

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Robert William Scoular from the Hawkhill area of the city.

They say he left his home address to go to the shop at 10pm on Wednesday but did not return.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 4in in height, very slim build, dark hair, long stubble facial hair, patchy eyebrows, wearing a green/khaki waterproof Adidas hoodie, grey jogger bottoms with a khaki stripe and black trainers with khaki stripes. He may also have been wearing a black beanie hat.

Anyone with information on Mr Scoular’s whereabouts is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 0561 of April 2, 2019.

Mr Scoular and his partner, Katrina Scoular, were broadcasting on their Facebook page, Edinburgh Exposure, when they heckled the man.

At the time, Sheriff Frank Crowe warned against those taking the law into their own hands and said their actions were “done purely for entertainment.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.