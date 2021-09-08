Inmate dies at Polmont Young Offenders Institution
A 20-year-old inmate has died at Polmont Young Offenders Institution in Scotland.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 7:57 am
The Scottish Prison Service confirmed that Jack McKenzie died on Friday, September 3, but it has not yet revealed his cause of death.
Mr McKenzie was remanded into custody earlier in 2021 after an appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Read More
Read MoreScotland weather: Met Office predicts today could be hottest September day in ov...
The Procurator Fiscal and Police Scotland have been informed of the situation.
In due course a Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held into the death of the 20-year-old inmate.