A 20-year-old inmate has died at Polmont Young Offenders Institution in Scotland.

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed that Jack McKenzie died on Friday, September 3, but it has not yet revealed his cause of death.

Mr McKenzie was remanded into custody earlier in 2021 after an appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Procurator Fiscal and Police Scotland have been informed of the situation.

In due course a Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held into the death of the 20-year-old inmate.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.