A new open-air food, drink and entertainment venue will open this week in Edinburgh for the festival period.

Organised by Innis & Gunn, Stockbridge Social will open on Friday, August 1 at Raeburn Place until August 24. Open every day from 11am, the venue will offer a range of street food, drinks and a surprise live music line-up.

Food vendors include steak frites specialists Flame to Fork, cult pizza outfit Wanderers Kneaded and Cromars who were previously crowned East Scotland’s best fish and chips. Drinks on offer include Innis & Gunn’s award-winning beer, Edinburgh Gin and Lost Orchards.

Stockbridge Social will run daily from Friday, August 1, with free entry seven days per week. The venue is dog-friendly and family-friendly, with shaded seating and a laid-back community feel | Innis & Gunn

Returning as an official beer partner of the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Innis & Gunn have also launched a summer-long takeover of The Mound, which will also run daily until August 24 and offer a full programme of live music, street food and locally brewed drinks including Skipinnish who play at the venue on August 22.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, said: “We’re incredibly proud to play a big part in the fabric of Scotland’s capital – from the Highland Show to the Fringe to the Christmas market – and the fact we have this incredible opportunity to take over the market in Stockbridge is unbelievably exciting. It’s a very proud moment for us!

“With the Fringe returning and Oasis coming to town, Edinburgh is electric and we’re cock-a-hoop to be part of it all.”