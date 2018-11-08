Into the wardrobe for picture-perfect Xmas

A small corner of Narnia has been recreated in Morningside to help shoppers in pursuit of a memorable Christmas gift.

From their studio at Blue Sky Photography, husband and wife team Niels and Alie Calvert believe they can help to make the festive season unforgettable.

Every year in November, they invite families in for a seasonal photoshoot, allowing them to create their own selection of images which can be used on personalised cards and keepsakes such as mugs and key rings. For some families, who now make it part of their annual Christmas countdown, it’s as much about the experience as the photos.

“Stepping into the studio is like stepping through the wardrobe into a Narna-inspired winter woodland – think lampposts, trees, snow, hot chocolate and Turkish delight. It’s good fun for the kids and solves lots of present problems in one go,” says Alie.

“The shoots are known for being magical as well as super-easy for clients. You book online, come in for your shoot and then relax in our lounge while you view your images and choose there and then.”

The couple launched the business 15 years ago and run the seasonal shoots along with the weddings, portraits and commercial work they do all year round.

Alie adds: “We’ve had the studio in Morningside for five years come January. We’d hunted for a while for the perfect space and quite literally fell in love with number 90 as soon as we stepped through the door. It’s the perfect spot for us as we’ve lived in Morningside for 18 years and our kids go to South Morningside Primary and Boroughmuir High School, so we’re already part of the community.”

Photoshoots run from November 22 to 27, with all sessions priced at £35 (gifts and photos extra).

Blue Sky Photography, 90 Morningside Road, www.blueskyphotography.co.uk