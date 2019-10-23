Investigation completed into West Lothian groom's wedding night plunge

Chris Mallon and wife Avril

Specialist environmental health investigators will now submit their findings to prosecutors with criminal proceedings possible.

Chris Mallon had only tied the knot with bride Avril hours earlier before he suffered horrific injuries in the fall at Macdonald Houstoun House in Uphall last June.

A West Lothian Council spokesman said: “Officers are in the process of sending the report to the Procurator Fiscal. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The stairs at Macdonald Houston Hotel where Chris fell

Administrator Chris told the Evening News in August how he tripped and fell 12ft through a gap in the railings of an external staircase to the honeymoon suite.

His list of horrific injuries included three skull fractures, a broken back, a fractured and dislocated shoulder, a broken right hand and badly bruised heart and lungs.

Chris, from East Calder, welcomed the news that health and safety experts had completed their report after visiting the hotel.

“It’s certainly something that needs to be looked into - it was dangerous and it was pretty obvious it was dangerous,” said Chris, 49.

“That was confirmed when I had the accident. It was pretty obvious it needed fixing - it didn’t need somebody to fall and break their back.

“Maybe they need to look at the whole group of hotels for something like that. I think it’s a good thing for them to sit up and take notice of what happened.”

Specialist doctors have confirmed the hearing in Chris’ left ear will never return after his fall while he still has no sense of taste of smell.

“I was told once air gets into the inner ear, it can’t be repaired,” he said. “It’s difficult in situations, in the car or in the pub if someone’s talking loudly or in the shopping centre.”

He now faces wearing a hearing aid for the rest of his life, while a gruelling physio regime is helping him battle back from other injuries.

“I’ve still got pain in my back and my shoulder is very sore - I’ve lost a lot of movement in my arm because of my shoulder.”

And Chris faces a long struggle as the full extent of the brain injuries incurred in his fall are only now beginning to reveal themselves.

“The way it was explained to me was that the brain is working at a higher pace than normal to cope with the trauma.”

Everyday tasks that were once straightforward such as putting a key on a keyring are now proving difficult.

“I get frustrated easily and quickly,” said Chris. “Things that I could do quite easily before I can’t do now.”

But despite the knocks, Chris is focused on the positives with his 50th coming up and his anniversary with Avril.

“It overtook our wedding,” he said, of the fall. “Even though we were married, it didn’t really feel like it.

“What should have been a great day had some of the specialness taken away from it - we’re hoping to do some celebration.”