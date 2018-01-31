Investigation launched after man dies at sewage works

Have your say

A 63-year-old man has died following an industrial incident at a West Lothian sewage works.

Emergency services were called to the Whitburn plant at around 10.30am yesterday after a member of staff was found seriously injured.

The worker was announced dead on his way to hospital as a result of his injuries and his family have been informed.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) was carrying out an investigation into the incident at the waste water treatment works and will provide a report which will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Veolia, the firm which runs the facility on behalf of Scottish Water, has also revealed it is conducting its own internal investigation into how the tragedy occurred.

John Abraham, chief operating officer at Veolia UK, said: “With deep sadness, I confirm that at 10.30am on Wednesday, police in West Lothian attended a workplace incident at the Whitburn wastewater treatment works involving a member of our staff, which has since become a fatality.

“This is clearly very distressing and our thoughts and condolences are with his family and colleagues on site.

“As a company we take health and safety extremely seriously.

“The health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate is our unwavering policy and top priority.

“We are carrying out a thorough formal internal investigation on this tragedy whilst working with Scottish Water and the relevant authorities.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We are aware of an incident yesterday morning at the wastewater treatment works in Whitburn.

“Emergency services are attending and we are currently liaising with the operators of the site.”

Police have confirmed enquiries are ongoing regarding the tragic incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in West Lothian were called to the sewage works in Whitburn at 10.30am on Wednesday January 31 after a man was found seriously injured.

“The 63-year-old was sadly pronounced dead on the way to hospital, and his family now have been informed.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing with the Health & Safety Executive and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”