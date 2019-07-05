Investigation launched into Edinburgh substation explosions which terrified locals

Have your say

A series of explosions near the Scottish Parliament which sent terrified residents fleeing into the streets was caused by a "highly unusual" substation blaze.

Residents and workers in the Holyrood area of Edinburgh reported four or five "loud bangs" on Thursday and fleed the scene.

The blaze took hold near Holyrood Road in Edinburgh

The drama unfolded yesterday afternoon as the fire took hold in a courtyard off Holyrood Road sending thick smoke billowing over the city centre.

Emergency crews evacuated students in nearby flats as well as staff at Moray House and a Tesco. There were no reported injuries.

Scottish Power have launched an investigation after an electricity substation in Edinburgh caught fire.

A ScottishPower spokeswoman said: "This was a highly unusual incident, and we apologise for any upset or inconvenience caused.

Scottish Power is investigating how the electrical substation caught fire.

"We are carrying out a full investigation to find out what caused this incident.”

Ailith Stewart, 17, told the Edinburgh Evening News she was "panicking" when the explosions began. "They were so loud the windows were shaking and the floor shook," she said.

Joiner Sean Reynolds, 22, added: "I'm gutted. I parked my car next to it and am just waiting to find out the damage."

Harpreet Kaur, 17, was working at City Bank when she first noticed black smoke. She called the fire brigade before hearing 'four or five' loud bangs and running for cover.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing over the city.

She told the Edinburgh Evening News: "I walked out of work and saw the black smoke. I rang the fire brigade as I thought someone could be hurt.

"It looked like a shed that had set on fire. There were four or five loud bangs and everyone in the area ran away, there were a few hundred people around.

"The emergency services arrived shortly after that."