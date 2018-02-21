Irn Bru issue apology over controversial new advert

AG Barr have issued an apology after an Irn Bru advert sparked complaints to the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA).

The new clip, which aired on STV after 7pm on Friday, sparked a backlash from many viewers who complained about the ‘poor taste’ campaign.

The ASA confirmed they had 9 received complaints with the majority deeming the advert to be “offensive and in poor taste.”

The ‘Don’t be a can’t’ campaign depicts a man meeting his girlfriends family for the first time and when asked by her father about when he is going to marry his daughter he replies he can’t right now and asked to leave but is told by his girlfriend that they can’t to which he replies ‘Don’t be a can’t’

Following the ad, the company have been accused of referencing a crude swear word pre-watershed, however, stated that it was part of their risque marketing.

A spokeswoman said: “Our advertising always plays up Irn-Bru’s cheeky sense of humour and our latest campaign is no different.

“It’s never our intention to offend so we’re sorry if our new advert hit the wrong note with a few people.

“But we hope most fans will enjoy this spin on positive thinking in the spirit it is intended.”

And it is not the first time that Irn Bru adverts have faced complaints.

In 2013 over 90 viewers complained at an Irn-Bru ad showing a mum flaunting her cleavage, with the now infamous ‘Fanny’ family also drawing complaints.

A spokesman for the Advertising Standards Agency said:“The general nature of the complaints are that the ad is offensive and in poor taste and is unsuitable to be shown before the watershed.

“We have only just received these complaints and are currently assessing them carefully.”