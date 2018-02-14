Irvine Welsh vents over US plane delay due to iPad glitch

Have your say

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has vented his frustration at American Airlines after his plane was delayed due to a problem with the pilot’s iPad.

The Leith writer took a verbal swipe at the major airline on social media after his jet was delayed by more than two hours.

Welsh was unable to leave because the airline had “lost all the updated flight manuals from our iPads”.

He later tweeted to say the problem had been fixed, but the pilot was waiting for the manual to download.

Welsh compared the incident to “a Mission Impossible films, but with only the crap bits left in”.

He later joked: “Ain’t no party like an @AmericanAir party!”

The airline apologised to the author and fellow passengers tweeting: “Thanks for hanging in there.”

Welsh replied: “They breed em tough in Muirhoose mate.”

